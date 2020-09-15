WFA of San Diego LLC Makes New Investment in IQ 50 Percent Hedged FTSE International ETF (NYSEARCA:HFXI)

WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in IQ 50 Percent Hedged FTSE International ETF (NYSEARCA:HFXI) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 9,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000. WFA of San Diego LLC owned about 0.07% of IQ 50 Percent Hedged FTSE International ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Capstone Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IQ 50 Percent Hedged FTSE International ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capstone Financial Group Inc. now owns 63,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 2,154 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:HFXI traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $20.38. 9,657 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,092. IQ 50 Percent Hedged FTSE International ETF has a 1-year low of $14.67 and a 1-year high of $22.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.10 and a 200 day moving average of $18.79.

