WFA of San Diego LLC Makes New Investment in Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER)

WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,738 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 315,790 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 181,501 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,301,000 after purchasing an additional 4,708 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 85,251 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 123,085 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,402,000 after purchasing an additional 12,761 shares during the period. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 5,351 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period.

In other Teradyne news, Director Michael A. Bradley sold 4,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total value of $410,898.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,495,470.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brad Robbins sold 13,339 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.05, for a total value of $1,121,142.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 93,137 shares of company stock valued at $8,299,288 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TER traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $77.01. The company had a trading volume of 14,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,299,332. Teradyne, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.87 and a fifty-two week high of $93.44. The company has a market capitalization of $12.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $85.85 and its 200 day moving average is $71.84.

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $838.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $758.44 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 9.81%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.09%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Teradyne from $79.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Teradyne from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Teradyne from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Citigroup increased their target price on Teradyne from $72.00 to $89.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.59.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. Its Semiconductor Test segment offers semiconductor test products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

