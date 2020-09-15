WFA of San Diego LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VWO. CX Institutional increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 45,714 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,811,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 14,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Tufton Capital Management increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 29,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV now owns 27,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VWO stock traded up $0.48 on Tuesday, reaching $44.69. 299,431 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,624,635. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.24. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $29.95 and a 1 year high of $45.92.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

