WFA of San Diego LLC Purchases New Position in Invesco Raymond James SB-1 Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:RYJ)

WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Raymond James SB-1 Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:RYJ) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000. WFA of San Diego LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Invesco Raymond James SB-1 Equity ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Raymond James SB-1 Equity ETF by 103.7% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 34,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 17,730 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Invesco Raymond James SB-1 Equity ETF by 112.1% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 6,712 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in Invesco Raymond James SB-1 Equity ETF in the second quarter worth about $459,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. bought a new position in Invesco Raymond James SB-1 Equity ETF in the first quarter worth about $290,000. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco Raymond James SB-1 Equity ETF in the second quarter worth about $219,000.

NYSEARCA RYJ traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $40.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,870. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.37. Invesco Raymond James SB-1 Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $23.16 and a 52 week high of $48.68.

About Invesco Raymond James SB-1 Equity ETF

Guggenheim Raymond James SB-1 Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks investment results, which correspond to the performance of an equity index called the Raymond James SB-1 Equity Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities, which comprises the Index and depositary receipts representing securities, which comprises the Index.

