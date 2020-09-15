WFA of San Diego LLC Purchases New Stake in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY)

WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $144,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NLY. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,932,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,304,000 after acquiring an additional 653,996 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 217,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 60,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its position in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 115,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 4,645 shares during the last quarter. 47.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NLY traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $7.57. The stock had a trading volume of 169,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,567,797. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH has a 12 month low of $3.51 and a 12 month high of $10.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.65 billion, a PE ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.76.

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH had a positive return on equity of 12.15% and a negative net margin of 74.09%. The business had revenue of $398.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 120.00%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NLY. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from $7.75 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Piper Sandler began coverage on ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.25 price objective on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.78.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

