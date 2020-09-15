WFA of San Diego LLC Purchases New Stake in Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN)

WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,079 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in Linde during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Linde by 73.9% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 153 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Linde by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP raised its holdings in Linde by 186.4% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Linde during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 73.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Linde alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on LIN. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Linde from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Linde from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $280.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Linde from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Baader Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Linde from $205.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Linde currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $239.11.

LIN stock traded up $0.97 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $252.22. 15,470 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,253,441. Linde PLC has a 1 year low of $146.71 and a 1 year high of $260.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $247.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $208.66. The stock has a market cap of $132.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.25. Linde had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The company had revenue of $6.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Linde PLC will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.963 per share. This represents a $3.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 2nd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.45%.

Linde Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

See Also: Growth and Income Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.