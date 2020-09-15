WFA of San Diego LLC Purchases Shares of 1,222 salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,222 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jackson Square Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 18,837 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,529,000 after acquiring an additional 2,285 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 65.4% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 133,470 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $24,671,000 after acquiring an additional 52,757 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,653,263 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $309,706,000 after acquiring an additional 26,641 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 71,561 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $13,479,000 after acquiring an additional 5,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co of Kansas boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 92.8% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co of Kansas now owns 14,750 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,763,000 after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.97, for a total transaction of $929,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 66,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,298,568.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.57, for a total transaction of $4,714,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,437,511.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 809,240 shares of company stock worth $166,017,682 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CRM. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target (up previously from $220.00) on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Bank of America set a $280.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $312.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $196.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.60.

CRM traded up $2.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $249.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,438,822. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $222.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $182.44. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $115.29 and a 12 month high of $284.50. The stock has a market cap of $224.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.47, a P/E/G ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.77. salesforce.com had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 3.99%. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. salesforce.com’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

