WFA of San Diego LLC Purchases Shares of 3,496 Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,496 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.5% during the second quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 60,013 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,617,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.3% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,370,153 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $182,360,000 after acquiring an additional 29,719 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 783.2% during the second quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 28,888 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,215,000 after acquiring an additional 25,617 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 5.8% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,375,711 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $105,847,000 after acquiring an additional 74,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 9.2% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 40,193 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,092,000 after acquiring an additional 3,387 shares in the last quarter. 77.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GILD traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $66.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 186,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,585,797. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.89. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $60.89 and a one year high of $85.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -280.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.56.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.46). Gilead Sciences had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 33.59%. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.24 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.30%.

GILD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $97.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. TheStreet cut shares of Gilead Sciences from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Gilead Sciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.96.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

