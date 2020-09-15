WFA of San Diego LLC Purchases Shares of 3,760 Southern Co (NYSE:SO)

WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Southern by 46.7% in the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 3,319 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Southern in the second quarter valued at about $3,123,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Southern by 0.6% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,821,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $94,430,000 after buying an additional 10,938 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its stake in Southern by 23.3% in the second quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 7,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 1,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Southern in the second quarter valued at about $210,000. Institutional investors own 57.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David J. Grain sold 10,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.92, for a total value of $544,599.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 791 shares in the company, valued at $41,859.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $137,500.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,291 shares of company stock worth $819,600. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Southern stock traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.78. 42,302 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,217,088. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.83 billion, a PE ratio of 17.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.39. Southern Co has a fifty-two week low of $41.96 and a fifty-two week high of $71.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.93 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 15.83%. Southern’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Southern Co will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th were issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 14th. Southern’s payout ratio is currently 82.32%.

A number of research firms have commented on SO. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Southern from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Southern in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Southern from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Southern from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Mizuho lowered Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Southern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.17.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

