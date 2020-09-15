WFA of San Diego LLC Takes $218,000 Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cpwm LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 13,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 77,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,421,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 5,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC now owns 23,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 21,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period.

BATS IEFA traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $61.52. 3,928,759 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.73 and its 200-day moving average is $55.99. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84.

