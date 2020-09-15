WFA of San Diego LLC Takes $218,000 Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,412 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VLO. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 1.7% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 77,768 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 41.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,586,884 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $162,701,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,007 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 14.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 551,793 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,029,000 after acquiring an additional 70,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the first quarter valued at $304,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on VLO shares. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Valero Energy from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Valero Energy from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.07.

NYSE:VLO traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $48.00. 39,961 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,893,881. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.13. Valero Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $31.00 and a 52 week high of $101.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.82.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.41) by $0.16. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 1.22%. The company had revenue of $10.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. Valero Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 64.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 4th were issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 3rd. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.77%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

Further Reading: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.