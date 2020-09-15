WFA of San Diego LLC Takes $225,000 Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,234 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Smith Moore & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 11,411 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 9,016 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 940 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 8,368 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 120 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. 78.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

In other Union Pacific news, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.46, for a total transaction of $285,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,009,353. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.08, for a total value of $855,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,477,548.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,276 shares of company stock valued at $3,160,342. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UNP traded up $3.00 on Tuesday, hitting $201.84. 23,042 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,728,302. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $187.73 and its 200 day moving average is $165.47. The company has a market capitalization of $134.98 billion, a PE ratio of 24.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.03. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $105.08 and a 1-year high of $199.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The railroad operator reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 27.54%. The business’s revenue was down 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.22 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.30%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on UNP shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Argus boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.25.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

Recommended Story: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.