WFA of San Diego LLC Takes $237,000 Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 9.3% in the second quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 307,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,012,000 after acquiring an additional 26,266 shares in the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 5.3% in the second quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 196,585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,594,000 after acquiring an additional 9,914 shares in the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 11.4% in the second quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $940,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.9% in the second quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 12,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 123.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 65,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,656,000 after acquiring an additional 35,995 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR traded up $0.59 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $72.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,827,831. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $73.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.19. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.52 and a fifty-two week high of $85.92.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

