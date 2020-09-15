WFA of San Diego LLC Takes Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,412 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,382,644 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,060,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824,740 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,010,645 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $588,827,000 after acquiring an additional 491,203 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,586,884 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $162,701,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,007 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,227,282 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $243,817,000 after buying an additional 1,240,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 71.7% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,055,647 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $138,603,000 after buying an additional 1,276,000 shares in the last quarter. 73.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on VLO shares. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $82.00 to $72.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $68.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Valero Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.07.

Shares of NYSE:VLO traded up $0.49 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.00. The company had a trading volume of 39,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,893,881. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.82. Valero Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $31.00 and a 12 month high of $101.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.16. Valero Energy had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 5.30%. The firm had revenue of $10.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 64.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 4th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 3rd. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.77%.

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

