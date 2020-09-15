Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc. (NASDAQ:WVVI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc. (NASDAQ:WVVI) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a growth of 83.3% from the August 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Willamette Valley Vineyards stock. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc. (NASDAQ:WVVI) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 12,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.25% of Willamette Valley Vineyards at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.31% of the company’s stock.

WVVI stock opened at $6.15 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $30.50 million, a PE ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 0.88. Willamette Valley Vineyards has a 12-month low of $4.50 and a 12-month high of $7.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.90.

Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.57 million for the quarter. Willamette Valley Vineyards had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 12.02%.

Willamette Valley Vineyards Company Profile

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc produces and sells wine in the United States and internationally. The company offers Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, Pinot Gris, Pinot Blanc, Methode Champenoise Brut, Rose, and Riesling branded wines under the Willamette Valley Vineyards and Elton labels; Semi-Sparkling Muscat branded wine under the Tualatin Estate Vineyards label; Syrah, Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon, Grenache, Cabernet Franc, The Griffin, and Viognier branded wines under the Griffin Creek label; and Oregon Blossom branded wine under the Oregon Cellars label.

