Willow Biosciences Inc (OTCMKTS:CANSF) Short Interest Update

Willow Biosciences Inc (OTCMKTS:CANSF) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 294,800 shares, an increase of 64.1% from the August 15th total of 179,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 58,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days.

Shares of Willow Biosciences stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.53. 35,479 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,084. Willow Biosciences has a 12 month low of $0.22 and a 12 month high of $0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.54 and a 200-day moving average of $0.39.

Willow Biosciences Company Profile

Willow Biosciences Inc, a biotechnology company, produces plant derived compounds for the pharmaceutical, health and wellness, and consumer packaged goods industries. It primarily focuses on the production of cannabinoids for the treatment for pain, anxiety, obesity, cancer, and brain disorders. The company has a Joint Development Agreement with Noramco, Inc to develop and commercialize a yeast-based production platform for the manufacturing and distribution of cannabidiol (CBD).

