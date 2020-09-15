Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA) Upgraded to “Sell” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of Winmark stock opened at $161.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $602.03 million, a P/E ratio of 21.46 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $158.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.49. Winmark has a 52 week low of $115.00 and a 52 week high of $215.00.

Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The specialty retailer reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter. Winmark had a net margin of 43.68% and a negative return on equity of 306.43%. The firm had revenue of $12.39 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 11th. This is a positive change from Winmark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%.

In other Winmark news, CEO Brett D. Heffes sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.55, for a total transaction of $2,044,375.00. Also, Director Mark L. Wilson sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.19, for a total transaction of $1,184,330.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,360,620.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,267 shares of company stock valued at $4,316,433 over the last three months. 16.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Winmark during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Winmark by 1,211.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 236 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Winmark during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Winmark during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Winmark by 435.1% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 503 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. 68.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Winmark

Winmark Corporation operates as a franchisor of 5 retail store concepts that buy, sell, trade, and consign merchandise primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Franchising and Leasing. Its franchises retail stores operate under the Plato's Closet, Once Upon A Child, Play It Again Sports, Music Go Round, and Style Encore brand names.

