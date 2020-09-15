WOLTERS KLUWER/ADR (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) Short Interest Update

WOLTERS KLUWER/ADR (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 56.3% from the August 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of WTKWY opened at $84.62 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $82.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.54. WOLTERS KLUWER/ADR has a 52 week low of $58.05 and a 52 week high of $85.78. The stock has a market cap of $23.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.59.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of WOLTERS KLUWER/ADR in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank downgraded WOLTERS KLUWER/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of WOLTERS KLUWER/ADR in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of WOLTERS KLUWER/ADR in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on WOLTERS KLUWER/ADR in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.00.

WOLTERS KLUWER/ADR Company Profile

Wolters Kluwer N.V., together with its subsidiaries, provides professional information, software solutions, and services in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Health; Tax & Accounting; Governance, Risk & Compliance; and Legal & Regulatory divisions.

