WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “WSFS Financial Corporation is a thrift holding company. WSFS provides residential and commercial real estate, commercial and consumer lending services, as well as cash management services funding these activities primarily with retail deposits and borrowings. “

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on WSFS. BidaskClub cut shares of WSFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of WSFS Financial from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of WSFS Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. WSFS Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.33.

WSFS traded down $0.74 on Tuesday, hitting $27.78. The company had a trading volume of 1,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,454. WSFS Financial has a 52-week low of $17.84 and a 52-week high of $46.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 1.33.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.76). The firm had revenue of $178.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.95 million. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 4.91%. Equities research analysts expect that WSFS Financial will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in WSFS Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 2,589.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,470 shares of the bank’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 3,341 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 81.8% during the second quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 45.9% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,222 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in WSFS Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $121,000. Institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

WSFS Financial Company Profile

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The company offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as jumbo certificates of deposit.

