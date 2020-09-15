Wynn Macau (OTCMKTS:XYIGF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Wynn Macau (OTCMKTS:XYIGF) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,554,700 shares, a drop of 42.5% from the August 15th total of 6,177,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 298.7 days.

XYIGF stock opened at $1.87 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.63. Wynn Macau has a 1-year low of $0.99 and a 1-year high of $1.87.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Wynn Macau from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st.

About Wynn Macau

