XCel Brands Inc (NASDAQ:XELB) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

XCel Brands Inc (NASDAQ:XELB) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 69,200 shares, an increase of 94.4% from the August 15th total of 35,600 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 288,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

XELB opened at $0.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.08 million, a P/E ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 2.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.84 and a 200 day moving average of $0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.83. XCel Brands has a fifty-two week low of $0.40 and a fifty-two week high of $2.09.

XCel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The textile maker reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. XCel Brands had a negative net margin of 20.37% and a positive return on equity of 2.37%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in XCel Brands stock. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of XCel Brands Inc (NASDAQ:XELB) by 19.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,833 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,708 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp owned about 0.56% of XCel Brands worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 3.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of XCel Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd.

About XCel Brands

Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, licenses, markets, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the Judith Ripka, the H Halston, the C Wonder, and the Highline Collective brands.

