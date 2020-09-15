Yintech Investment Holdings Ltd – (NASDAQ:YIN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Yintech Investment Holdings Ltd – (NASDAQ:YIN) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the August 15th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several analysts have recently commented on YIN shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Yintech Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price target on shares of Yintech Investment in a research note on Saturday, June 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Yintech Investment from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Yintech Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th.

Get Yintech Investment alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Yintech Investment stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Yintech Investment Holdings Ltd – (NASDAQ:YIN) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 374,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,484 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.52% of Yintech Investment worth $2,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ YIN opened at $7.20 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.13. Yintech Investment has a fifty-two week low of $4.08 and a fifty-two week high of $7.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $525.90 million, a P/E ratio of 36.00 and a beta of 0.18.

About Yintech Investment

Yintech Investment Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides trading and investment services for online spot commodity trading in the People's Republic of China. The company facilitates the trading by individual customers of gold, silver, and other precious metals and commodities on three exchanges, Shanghai Gold Exchange, Tianjin Precious Metals Exchange, and Guangdong Precious Metals Exchange in China.

Recommended Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for Yintech Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yintech Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.