Yunji Inc (NASDAQ:YJ) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Yunji Inc (NASDAQ:YJ) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 126,000 shares, an increase of 83.9% from the August 15th total of 68,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 292,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YJ. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Yunji by 17,897.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 119,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 118,839 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Yunji by 210.6% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 131,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 88,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Yunji by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,455,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,326,000 after buying an additional 359,766 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of YJ stock opened at $2.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $431.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.00 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.17. Yunji has a 12-month low of $1.92 and a 12-month high of $8.25.

Yunji (NASDAQ:YJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $210.46 million for the quarter. Yunji had a negative return on equity of 0.24% and a negative net margin of 0.96%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Yunji from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Yunji from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold”.

About Yunji

Yunji Inc operates a social e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It offers a range of product categories that cater various daily needs of users and their households, including beauty and personal care, household goods, food and fresh produce, computer and electronics, apparel, bags and cases, baby and maternity products, and home appliances.

