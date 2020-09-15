Zacks: Analysts Anticipate CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) to Announce $0.91 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) to post $0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for CSX’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.99 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.83. CSX posted earnings per share of $1.08 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st.

On average, analysts expect that CSX will report full-year earnings of $3.52 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.35 to $3.65. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $4.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for CSX.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.01. CSX had a return on equity of 24.24% and a net margin of 26.39%. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group upgraded CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of CSX from $79.00 to $78.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on CSX from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on CSX from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on CSX from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.78.

In other news, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 25,000 shares of CSX stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.54, for a total transaction of $1,888,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 100,174 shares in the company, valued at $7,567,143.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Diana B. Sorfleet sold 36,836 shares of CSX stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total transaction of $2,773,750.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 59,064 shares in the company, valued at $4,447,519.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 82,336 shares of company stock worth $6,140,916. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Ocean LLC increased its position in CSX by 147.8% in the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 503 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Watson Rebecca bought a new stake in shares of CSX in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 55.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 491 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of CSX during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CSX in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. 73.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSX opened at $78.96 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $60.41 billion, a PE ratio of 21.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.17. CSX has a 12 month low of $46.81 and a 12 month high of $80.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.34 and a 200 day moving average of $67.85.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.94%.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

