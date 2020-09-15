Zacks: Analysts Anticipate ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) to Post $0.14 EPS

Equities analysts expect that ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) will post earnings of $0.14 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for ProAssurance’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.17. ProAssurance posted earnings per share of $0.30 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 53.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ProAssurance will report full year earnings of ($0.43) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.40). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.57. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow ProAssurance.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The insurance provider reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.07. ProAssurance had a negative net margin of 9.04% and a negative return on equity of 5.71%. The firm had revenue of $221.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PRA shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of ProAssurance from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of ProAssurance from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.60.

PRA opened at $14.60 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.67. ProAssurance has a 1-year low of $12.67 and a 1-year high of $42.03. The company has a market cap of $786.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.54 and a beta of 0.28.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 24th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. ProAssurance’s payout ratio is -24.69%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of ProAssurance in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in ProAssurance by 103.4% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,940 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in ProAssurance during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in ProAssurance by 36.0% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,830 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 1,278 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in ProAssurance by 77.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,139 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 2,235 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.17% of the company’s stock.

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance, and Lloyd's Syndicate segments.

