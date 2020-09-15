Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Sealed Air Corp (NYSE:SEE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.19 Billion

Brokerages expect Sealed Air Corp (NYSE:SEE) to post sales of $1.19 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Sealed Air’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.21 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.17 billion. Sealed Air reported sales of $1.22 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sealed Air will report full year sales of $4.78 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.74 billion to $4.81 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $4.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.80 billion to $4.95 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Sealed Air.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.22. Sealed Air had a net margin of 8.24% and a negative return on equity of 240.81%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SEE shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Monday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Thursday, August 6th. G.Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $26.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.10.

In other Sealed Air news, SVP Karl R. Deily sold 9,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.18, for a total transaction of $371,223.02. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 176,596 shares in the company, valued at $7,095,627.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Karl R. Deily sold 63,349 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $2,533,960.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 196,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,855,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Sealed Air by 3.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 357,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,752,000 after acquiring an additional 10,964 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in Sealed Air during the second quarter valued at $1,002,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Sealed Air by 0.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,114,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,617,000 after acquiring an additional 8,238 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP increased its position in Sealed Air by 25.1% during the second quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 3,833,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $125,946,000 after acquiring an additional 770,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Sealed Air during the second quarter valued at $1,249,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.55% of the company’s stock.

SEE stock opened at $39.27 on Friday. Sealed Air has a one year low of $17.06 and a one year high of $42.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.44. The company has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 15.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.24.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.70%.

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Food Care and Product Care. The Food Care segment offers integrated packaging materials and equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, and total cost optimization for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

