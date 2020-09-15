Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE:THC) to Post $0.41 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE:THC) will announce $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Tenet Healthcare’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.17) and the highest is $1.33. Tenet Healthcare reported earnings per share of $0.58 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare will report full year earnings of $3.85 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.17 to $5.23. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $4.29. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Tenet Healthcare.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $1.97. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.28% and a positive return on equity of 82.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.65 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on THC. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 62.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. 95.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

THC opened at $29.58 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of -58.00, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 2.46. Tenet Healthcare has a 1-year low of $10.00 and a 1-year high of $39.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.03.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

