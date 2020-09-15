Zacks: Brokerages Expect Acceleron Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:XLRN) to Announce -$0.48 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Acceleron Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:XLRN) to post earnings of ($0.48) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Acceleron Pharma’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.01) and the lowest is ($0.78). Acceleron Pharma reported earnings per share of ($0.86) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 44.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Acceleron Pharma will report full-year earnings of ($2.47) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.04) to ($1.98). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($2.49) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.70) to ($1.01). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Acceleron Pharma.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $39.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.08 million. Acceleron Pharma had a negative net margin of 157.84% and a negative return on equity of 31.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.34) EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on XLRN shares. ValuEngine lowered Acceleron Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Acceleron Pharma from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price (up from $115.00) on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Acceleron Pharma from $72.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Acceleron Pharma in a report on Monday, August 24th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Acceleron Pharma has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.57.

XLRN traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $99.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 648,464. The stock has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of -38.22 and a beta of 0.71. Acceleron Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $37.60 and a fifty-two week high of $110.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $96.68 and its 200-day moving average is $94.38.

In other news, major shareholder Corp /De/ Celgene acquired 108,108 shares of Acceleron Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $92.50 per share, with a total value of $9,999,990.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Habib J. Dable sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.41, for a total transaction of $4,820,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 139,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,432,226.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,241 shares of company stock worth $5,228,709 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Acceleron Pharma during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Acceleron Pharma during the first quarter worth $60,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Acceleron Pharma in the second quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in Acceleron Pharma in the first quarter worth $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

About Acceleron Pharma

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. Its therapeutic candidates include luspatercept, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes and beta-thalassemia; Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia and myelofibrosis.

