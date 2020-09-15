Zacks Investment Research Lowers KAZ MINL PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:KZMYY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KAZ MINL PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:KZMYY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “KAZ Minerals PLC is involved in mining, producing and selling copper concentrates primarily in Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan. The company’s operating segment consists of East Region Operations, Mining Projects and Bozymchak segments. It operates underground mines in the East Region of Kazakhstan and open-pit mine in Bozymchak, Kyrgyzstan and develops various mining projects situated at Bozshakol, Aktogay, and Koksay. KAZ Minerals PLC, formerly known as KAZAKHMYS LTD, is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine downgraded KAZ MINL PLC/ADR from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of KAZ MINL PLC/ADR in a report on Friday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded KAZ MINL PLC/ADR from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. UBS Group cut KAZ MINL PLC/ADR from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of KAZ MINL PLC/ADR in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS KZMYY opened at $3.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 2.19. KAZ MINL PLC/ADR has a 12 month low of $1.51 and a 12 month high of $3.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.90.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd will be given a $0.018 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 1st. KAZ MINL PLC/ADR’s payout ratio is currently 12.07%.

KAZ MINL PLC/ADR Company Profile

KAZ Minerals PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in mining and processing copper and other metals primarily in Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan. It operates through Bozshakol, Aktogay, and East Region and Bozymchak segments. The company operates the Bozshakol open pit mine in the Pavlodar region of Kazakhstan; Aktogay open pit mine located in the east of Kazakhstan; three underground mines and concentrators located in the eastern region of Kazakhstan; and the Bozymchak copper-gold open pit mine located in western Kyrgyzstan.

