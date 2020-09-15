Zacks Investment Research Lowers Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $131.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Nasdaq has been successful in maximizing opportunities as a technology and analytics provider and growing core marketplace businesses. Focus on growth via acquisitions and organic initiatives, which aided its entry into new markets and helped it gain cross-selling opportunities, bodes well. Intense focus on Market Technology and Information Services businesses also helps it to explore vast opportunities per its developmental strategies. A strong balance sheet and robust cash position help capitalize on growth opportunities through investments. It remains committed to deploy capital effectively by investing in organic growth initiatives. Shares of Nasdaq have outperformed the industry year to date. However, escalating expenses due to general and administrative costs weigh on margin expansion. Also, high debt level and low interest coverage pose risk.”

Get Nasdaq alerts:

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on NDAQ. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Nasdaq from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded Nasdaq from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Nasdaq from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Raymond James cut Nasdaq from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus cut Nasdaq from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Nasdaq currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $127.00.

Nasdaq stock opened at $126.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $20.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.57, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $130.50 and its 200 day moving average is $115.67. Nasdaq has a twelve month low of $71.66 and a twelve month high of $137.94.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $699.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.79 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 16.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nasdaq will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is 39.20%.

In other news, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total transaction of $132,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $202,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,040 shares of company stock worth $1,185,317 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Nasdaq by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Nasdaq by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Nasdaq by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its holdings in Nasdaq by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 3,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in Nasdaq by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 6,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 74.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc provides trading, clearing, marketplace technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services worldwide. The company's Market Services segment offers equity derivative trading and clearing; cash equity trading; fixed income and commodities trading and clearing; and trade management services.

See Also: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nasdaq (NDAQ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.