Zacks Investment Research Lowers Pernod Ricard (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pernod Ricard (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Davide Campari Milano SpA is engaged in the beverage industry, which has spirits, wines and soft drinks segments. It products includes Aperol, Appleton Estate, Campari, SKYY, Wild Turkey and Grand Marnier. Davide Campari Milano SpA headquartered in Milan, Italy. “

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on DVDCF. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an underperform rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a reduce rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Pernod Ricard from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Shares of DVDCF opened at $10.69 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.12 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Pernod Ricard has a 1-year low of $5.60 and a 1-year high of $10.88.

About Pernod Ricard

Davide Campari-Milano S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and trades in alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes aperitifs, vodka, whisky, tequila, rum, gin, liqueurs, sparkling and still wines, and ready to drink products under approximately 50 brands, such as Aperol, Appleton Estate, Campari, SKYY, Wild Turkey, Grand Marnier, and other brands.

