ZB Token Trading 1% Higher Over Last 7 Days (ZB)

ZB Token (CURRENCY:ZB) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 15th. ZB Token has a market cap of $141.86 million and $28.07 million worth of ZB Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZB Token token can currently be bought for $0.31 or 0.00002836 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, ZB Token has traded 1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001575 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00044595 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00005742 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $466.52 or 0.04320983 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00004954 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00057411 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009272 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002300 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00035808 BTC.

ZB Token Profile

ZB Token (CRYPTO:ZB) is a token. It was first traded on June 23rd, 2018. ZB Token’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 463,288,810 tokens. ZB Token’s official website is www.zb.com. ZB Token’s official Twitter account is @ZbTalk and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ZB Token Token Trading

ZB Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZB Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZB Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZB Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

