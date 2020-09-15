ZClassic Trading Down 3% Over Last 7 Days (ZCL)

ZClassic (CURRENCY:ZCL) traded 11.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 15th. One ZClassic coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00001549 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex, Cryptopia, CoinExchange and Trade Satoshi. During the last seven days, ZClassic has traded 3% lower against the US dollar. ZClassic has a market cap of $1.49 million and $11,794.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ZClassic alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.02 or 0.00571620 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.55 or 0.00078784 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00057975 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000940 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000497 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0972 or 0.00000896 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About ZClassic

ZClassic (CRYPTO:ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 6th, 2016. ZClassic’s total supply is 8,869,297 coins. The official website for ZClassic is zclassic.org. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin. The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling ZClassic

ZClassic can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Bittrex, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZClassic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZClassic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.