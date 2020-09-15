ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc (NYSE:ZTO) Shares Sold by Townsquare Capital LLC

Townsquare Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc (NYSE:ZTO) by 34.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,205 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,348 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) during the first quarter worth about $30,261,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 415.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,077,158 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $296,513,000 after acquiring an additional 6,509,502 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 7.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,055,126 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $186,820,000 after acquiring an additional 461,979 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 249.4% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,199,598 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $117,457,000 after acquiring an additional 2,283,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 146.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,095,089 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $113,621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,838,542 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut ZTO Express (Cayman) from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. ValuEngine cut ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Bank of America lowered ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered ZTO Express (Cayman) to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, BOCOM International raised ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.33.

ZTO Express (Cayman) stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.33. The stock had a trading volume of 6,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,732,401. The stock has a market cap of $18.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.26. ZTO Express has a 12 month low of $19.84 and a 12 month high of $38.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.82.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The transportation company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $1.57. The firm had revenue of $906.20 million during the quarter. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 24.38%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ZTO Express will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Company Profile

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2017, it operated a fleet of approximately 3,600 self-owned trucks.

