Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Rating Increased to B- at TheStreet

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) was upgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report released on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Zumiez from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. B. Riley upped their price target on Zumiez from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday. Wedbush upped their price target on Zumiez from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. BidaskClub raised Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Zumiez has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.86.

Get Zumiez alerts:

NASDAQ ZUMZ opened at $31.08 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $790.40 million, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.71. Zumiez has a fifty-two week low of $13.13 and a fifty-two week high of $35.68.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 10th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.67. Zumiez had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 6.25%. The business had revenue of $250.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zumiez will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Scott Andrew Bailey sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.82, for a total value of $67,804.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,137.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 18.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Zumiez by 347.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,719 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 5,992 shares during the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Zumiez during the 1st quarter worth approximately $163,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Zumiez by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 10,257 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 3,346 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Zumiez during the 1st quarter worth approximately $189,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Zumiez by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,060 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

About Zumiez

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of September 1, 2018, the company operated 703 stores, including 610 stores in the United States, 50 stores in Canada, 36 stores in Europe, and 7 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

Read More: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Zumiez Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zumiez and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.