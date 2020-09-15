Zynex (NYSE:ZYXI) Upgraded at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Zynex (NYSE:ZYXI) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, B. Riley raised shares of Zynex from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th.

Get Zynex alerts:

Shares of NYSE ZYXI opened at $16.03 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.37. Zynex has a 52-week low of $7.51 and a 52-week high of $29.73.

Zynex (NYSE:ZYXI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09. The company had revenue of $19.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.12 million.

Zynex Company Profile

Zynex, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices to treat chronic and acute pain; and activate and exercise muscles for rehabilitative purposes with electrical stimulation. It offers NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation (TENS), and neuromuscular electrical stimulation device; NeuroMove, an electromyography triggered electrical stimulation device; InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence; and TENSWave, a dual channel TENS device.

Further Reading: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for Zynex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.