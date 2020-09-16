13,861 Shares in Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER) Bought by Townsquare Capital LLC

Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Vereit by 164.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 43,064,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $210,584,000 after purchasing an additional 26,760,936 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in Vereit by 24.9% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 116,009,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $567,288,000 after purchasing an additional 23,109,227 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP boosted its position in Vereit by 86.4% during the first quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 25,913,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,717,000 after purchasing an additional 12,011,916 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Vereit by 25.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 39,013,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $250,855,000 after purchasing an additional 7,940,601 shares during the period. Finally, Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC boosted its position in Vereit by 272.5% during the second quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 10,823,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,597,000 after purchasing an additional 7,918,391 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

VER has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BofA Securities raised shares of Vereit from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vereit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Bank of America raised shares of Vereit from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Vereit in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Vereit in a research report on Friday, July 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $6.75 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.25.

VER stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.20. The company had a trading volume of 160,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,109,150. The company has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.83 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.15. Vereit Inc has a 1-year low of $3.56 and a 1-year high of $10.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Vereit (NYSE:VER) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $278.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.29 million. Vereit had a negative net margin of 43.35% and a negative return on equity of 7.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vereit Inc will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.077 dividend. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. Vereit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.93%.

About Vereit

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $15.6 billion including approximately 4,000 properties and 94.7 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

