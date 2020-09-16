180 Degree Capital Corp (NASDAQ:TURN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

180 Degree Capital Corp (NASDAQ:TURN) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 48,500 shares, an increase of 39.0% from the August 15th total of 34,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 58,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other news, CEO Kevin Rendino acquired 22,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.92 per share, for a total transaction of $42,816.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 922,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,771,422.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 47,155 shares of company stock worth $91,005. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Get 180 Degree Capital alerts:

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of 180 Degree Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in 180 Degree Capital by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 383,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 72,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenwich Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in 180 Degree Capital by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. now owns 748,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 194,530 shares during the last quarter. 31.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:TURN traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.05. 900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,626. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.69. 180 Degree Capital has a 1-year low of $1.04 and a 1-year high of $2.30.

180 Degree Capital Company Profile

180 Degree Capital Corp. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages separate client-focused equity portfolios. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The firm also invests in privately held portfolio companies. It primarily invests in value stocks of small cap companies.

Recommended Story: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for 180 Degree Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 180 Degree Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.