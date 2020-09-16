205,177 Shares in Vaxart Inc (NASDAQ:VXRT) Bought by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vaxart Inc (NASDAQ:VXRT) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 205,177 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,815,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Vaxart by 39.9% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,451 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vaxart during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Vaxart by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 41,307 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 4,493 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Vaxart in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Vaxart in the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. 17.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on VXRT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vaxart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. ValuEngine cut Vaxart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Vaxart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Vaxart from $7.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Vaxart in a report on Friday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.42.

NASDAQ VXRT traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.97. The stock had a trading volume of 266,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,498,977. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.06. The company has a market cap of $709.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.90 and a beta of -0.04. Vaxart Inc has a 52-week low of $0.25 and a 52-week high of $17.49. The company has a quick ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $0.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 million. Vaxart had a negative net margin of 281.50% and a negative return on equity of 84.90%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vaxart Inc will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Vaxart news, Director Armistice Capital, Llc sold 9,385,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.29, for a total transaction of $77,804,849.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 36.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Vaxart

Vaxart, Inc, a clinical-stage company, engages in the discovery and development of oral recombinant protein vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine platform. The company's product pipeline includes tablet vaccines that are designed to protect against norovirus, seasonal influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus.

