2,550 Shares in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Purchased by Townsquare Capital LLC

Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. West Coast Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 5,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,432,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 22,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS:EFG traded up $0.79 on Wednesday, hitting $91.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 363,203 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $67.58 and a 1 year high of $85.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.86.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Featured Story: What causes a stock to be most active?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.