8,204 Shares in 21Vianet Group Inc (NASDAQ:VNET) Acquired by Townsquare Capital LLC

Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new position in 21Vianet Group Inc (NASDAQ:VNET) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,204 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VNET. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of 21Vianet Group by 550.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,447 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 2,917 shares during the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in 21Vianet Group during the 1st quarter valued at $139,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in 21Vianet Group by 30,285.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,077 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 6,057 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in 21Vianet Group during the 1st quarter valued at $189,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in 21Vianet Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $194,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.09% of the company’s stock.

VNET stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.67. 9,316 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,238,886. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.37 and a beta of 0.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.59. 21Vianet Group Inc has a 1-year low of $6.31 and a 1-year high of $30.44.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of 21Vianet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of 21Vianet Group in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of 21Vianet Group in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of 21Vianet Group in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, DBS Vickers started coverage on shares of 21Vianet Group in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. 21Vianet Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.93.

21Vianet Group Company Profile

21Vianet Group, Inc provides carrier and cloud-neutral Internet data center services to Internet companies, government entities, blue-chip enterprises, and small-to mid-sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. It offers hosting and related services to house servers and networking equipment in its data centers, and connects them through a data transmission network.

