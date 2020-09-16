ABCAM PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:ABCZY) Stock Rating Lowered by Peel Hunt

ABCAM PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:ABCZY) was downgraded by analysts at Peel Hunt to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ABCAM PLC/ADR in a report on Friday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ABCAM PLC/ADR in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ABCAM PLC/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ABCAM PLC/ADR currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

OTCMKTS ABCZY opened at $16.21 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.32. ABCAM PLC/ADR has a one year low of $11.26 and a one year high of $19.73.

About ABCAM PLC/ADR

Abcam plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes research-grade antibodies and associated protein research tools worldwide. The company primarily offers primary and secondary antibodies; ELISA, matched antibody pairs and multiplex immunoassays; cell and tissue imaging tools; cellular and biochemical assays; proteins and peptides; proteomics tools; agonists, antagonists, activators, and inhibitors; lysates; and multiplex miRNA assays.

