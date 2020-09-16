Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) Shares Gap Down Following Insider Selling

Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $2.04, but opened at $1.92. Abeona Therapeutics shares last traded at $1.92, with a volume of 1 shares trading hands.

Specifically, Director Sco Capital Partners Llc sold 73,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.08, for a total value of $152,694.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 19.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Abeona Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Abeona Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.70.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.66.

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. Research analysts forecast that Abeona Therapeutics Inc will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ABEO. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $38,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $30,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $44,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 104.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,281 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 8,299 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.22% of the company’s stock.

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

