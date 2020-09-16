ABM Industries, Inc. (NYSE:ABM) Forecasted to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

ABM Industries, Inc. (NYSE:ABM) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp lifted their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for ABM Industries in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, September 10th. KeyCorp analyst S. Eastman now expects that the business services provider will earn $0.49 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.43. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for ABM Industries’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS.

Get ABM Industries alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine cut ABM Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Sidoti cut ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on ABM Industries from $23.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut ABM Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, CL King upgraded ABM Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, June 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

NYSE ABM opened at $37.06 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.16. ABM Industries has a 1-year low of $19.79 and a 1-year high of $40.78.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 8th. The business services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. ABM Industries had a positive return on equity of 10.85% and a negative net margin of 0.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 30th. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.10%.

In related news, CFO Dean A. Chin sold 3,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total transaction of $131,024.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,089,225. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rene Jacobsen sold 716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $26,492.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,509 shares of company stock valued at $236,231 over the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ABM. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in ABM Industries by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,441,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,110,000 after purchasing an additional 278,490 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in ABM Industries by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,195,045 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,111,000 after purchasing an additional 243,665 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in ABM Industries by 11,089.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 221,213 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,030,000 after purchasing an additional 219,236 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in ABM Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,720,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ABM Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $3,227,000. 93.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ABM Industries

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Technical Solutions, and Healthcare segments. The company offers janitorial, electrical and lighting, energy, facilities engineering, HVAC and mechanical, landscape and turf, mission critical, and parking solutions.

Recommended Story: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Receive News & Ratings for ABM Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABM Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.