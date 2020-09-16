ADT (NYSE:ADT) Shares Gap Down to $10.80

ADT Inc (NYSE:ADT) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.80, but opened at $9.86. ADT shares last traded at $9.42, with a volume of 370,820 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ADT. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of ADT from $10.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on ADT from $9.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on ADT from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ADT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of ADT from $15.00 to $13.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. ADT presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.86.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.51.

ADT (NYSE:ADT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The security and automation business reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.34). ADT had a negative return on equity of 4.99% and a negative net margin of 12.47%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that ADT Inc will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 17th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. ADT’s payout ratio is -155.56%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ADT in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of ADT during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ADT in the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in ADT in the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ADT during the 2nd quarter worth about $80,000. 94.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADT Inc provides security and automation solutions for homes and businesses in the United States and Canada. It provides a range of fire detection, fire suppression, video surveillance, and access control systems to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers. The company primarily offers monitored security and automation solutions, including the installation and monitoring of security and premises automation systems designed to detect intrusion, control access, sense movement, smoke, fire, carbon monoxide, flooding, temperature, and other environmental conditions and hazards; and address personal emergencies such as injuries, medical emergencies, or incapacitation.

