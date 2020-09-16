Adyen N.V. (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) Short Interest Update

Adyen N.V. (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 175,100 shares, an increase of 53.5% from the August 15th total of 114,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 306,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ADYEY opened at $33.12 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.38. Adyen has a 12 month low of $12.63 and a 12 month high of $35.52.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Adyen in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Adyen in a research note on Friday, August 21st. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Adyen in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Adyen in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Adyen in a research note on Friday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Adyen Company Profile

Adyen N.V. operates a payments platform that integrates payments stack. The company provides gateway, risk management, processing, acquiring, and settlement services. It offers a back-end infrastructure for authorizing payments across merchants' sales channels i.e. online, mobile, and in-store, as well as APIs.

