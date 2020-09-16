Aeglea Bio Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AGLE) Short Interest Update

Aeglea Bio Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AGLE) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,720,000 shares, an increase of 52.8% from the August 15th total of 1,780,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 316,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.6 days.

Shares of Aeglea Bio Therapeutics stock opened at $7.65 on Wednesday. Aeglea Bio Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.50 and a twelve month high of $11.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.16.

Aeglea Bio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.03. Sell-side analysts forecast that Aeglea Bio Therapeutics will post -1.75 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Aeglea Bio Therapeutics by 150.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,073 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 4,849 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Aeglea Bio Therapeutics by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,355 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,745 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in Aeglea Bio Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Aeglea Bio Therapeutics by 219.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,399 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 3,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Aeglea Bio Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AGLE. BidaskClub raised Aeglea Bio Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aeglea Bio Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Aeglea Bio Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.31.

About Aeglea Bio Therapeutics

Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs and develops human enzyme therapeutics for the treatment of patients with rare genetic diseases and cancer. The company's lead product candidate includes pegzilarginase, a recombinant human Arginase 1 enzyme, which is in early clinical development stage for the treatment of Arginase 1 deficiency, an autosomal recessive metabolic disease caused by a marked decrease in the activity of the native arginase 1 enzyme; and for treating Arginine dependent cancers.

