Alimera Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:ALIM) Short Interest Up 53.6% in August

Alimera Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:ALIM) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,800 shares, a growth of 53.6% from the August 15th total of 22,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 56,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NASDAQ:ALIM opened at $5.69 on Wednesday. Alimera Sciences has a 12-month low of $2.86 and a 12-month high of $10.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.08 million, a P/E ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 2.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.48.

Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.14) by $1.63. The company had revenue of $10.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alimera Sciences will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Alimera Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.25 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine cut Alimera Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Alimera Sciences in a research note on Thursday, July 16th.

Alimera Sciences, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of prescription ophthalmic pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. It focuses on diseases affecting the back of the eye or retina. The company offers ILUVIEN, an intravitreal implant for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME), which is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and could lead to severe vision loss and blindness.

