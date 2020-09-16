Altai Resources (CVE:ATI) Shares Gap Up to $0.10

Shares of Altai Resources Inc (CVE:ATI) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.10, but opened at $0.11. Altai Resources shares last traded at $0.10, with a volume of 150,300 shares traded.

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.08 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.06. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.00.

Altai Resources Company Profile (CVE:ATI)

Altai Resources Inc operates as a junior natural resource exploration and development company in Canada. The company explores for oil and gas, and gold properties. It owns a 100% interest in the Sorel-Trois Rivieres natural gas property comprising five oil and gas and reservoir permits covering an area of 80,817 gross hectares located in St.

