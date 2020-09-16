Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) Shares Acquired by Engineers Gate Manager LP

Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its position in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 208.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,482 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,742 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 11.1% in the second quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 23,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after buying an additional 2,358 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 22.7% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,481,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,970,000 after buying an additional 273,916 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its stake in Altria Group by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 15,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 2,486 shares in the last quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group during the 2nd quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Altria Group by 92.2% during the 2nd quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 10,863 shares in the last quarter. 62.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Altria Group from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine downgraded Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Altria Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.36.

NYSE:MO traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.74. The stock had a trading volume of 146,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,117,854. The company has a market capitalization of $79.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.46. Altria Group Inc has a 1-year low of $30.95 and a 1-year high of $51.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. Altria Group had a positive return on equity of 109.11% and a negative net margin of 3.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Altria Group Inc will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.05%. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.62%.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

